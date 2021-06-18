Last Updated:

Assam Board Exams 2021: Final Decision On Class 10th, 12th Exams To Be Taken Today June 18

Assam Board Exams 2021: The final decision on Assam Board exams will be taken today, June 18, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Wednesday.

A final decision on Assam Board exams 2021 is likely today, following students' long-standing demand to abolish classes 10 and 12 (HSLC and HS). The subject will be discussed today by officials from the state's education department, the chief minister, and representatives from the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). Read on to know more about Assam class 12t boards exams 2021 and Assam class 10 board exams 2021 

Assam class 10 board exams 2021 and class 12 exams update

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma stated that the final decision on Assam Board examinations will be made on June 18, i.e. today. Since the CBSE and other state boards suspended their board examinations, students in Assam Board classes 10th and 12th have been waiting for a verdict on their exams. In a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the CM revealed that the final decision will be made on Friday, June 18.

Sarma has previously stated that if the COVID positivity rate falls below 2% by July 1, the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will hold Class 10 and 12 final examinations in mid-July. The CM also urged the kids to keep studying for their examinations. Male and female students will write the examinations on separate days to guarantee social separation, according to the CM. The exams will happen between July 15 and 20 for two to three papers. Students would be promoted through school-based review if the examinations could not be held.

Due to the Coronavirus epidemic, almost all state boards have postponed or cancelled their board examinations. COVID-19 has also caused CBSE and CISCE to cancel class 10th board examinations and postpone class 12th board exams. For the past few weeks, students have been asking that the Assam Board examinations be postponed or cancelled. They have been requesting authorities to cancel board exams.

Key decisions that were taken in cabinet meeting previously

In Wednesday's cabinet meeting, the Assam cabinet also approved the statutes of Madhabdev University in Narayanpur, Bhattadev University in Bajali, Pathsala, Birangana Sati Sadhani State University in Golaghat, and Rabindranath Tagore University in Hojai. In addition, four additional forensic laboratories will be established at Assam Medical College & Hospital in Dibrugarh, Silchar Medical College & Hospital in Silchar, Tezpur Medical College & Hospital in Tezpur, and Bongaigaon Civil Hospital in Bongaigaon. Check out the tweet below.

