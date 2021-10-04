Last Updated:

ATL Space Challenge 2021: CBSE, ISRO Team Up To Mark World Space Week; Participate Now

ATL Space Challenge 2021: Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) in collaboration with ISRO & CBSE has started the ATL Space Challenge 2021 from today, October 4.

ATL Space Challenge 2021

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has started the ATL Space Challenge 2021 registrations from today, October 4. Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog in collaboration in collaboration with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched the ATL Space Challenge 2021 on September 6. Interested students can participate in Challenge online. The online registration process begins today, October 4 at aim.gov.in.

The ATL Space Challenge 2021 is being organised to mark the World Space Week 2021 declared by the United Nations General Assembly. It is celebrated from the October  4 to 10 each year at the international level, to celebrate the contributions of space science and technology. The Objective of the challenge is to enable young innovators of schools across the country to learn and engage in creating new, efficient and innovative solutions for specific, real-world challenges in the Space sector and develop solutions which addresses the key problem areas of the challenge, reads the official website of AIM. 

ATL Space Challenge 2021 registration

The online registration process begins today, October 4. Last date to submit entries to the ATL Space Challenge 2021 is 7 October 2021. Candidates can visit the official website aim.gov.in to participate in the challenge. 

Click here for Direct link to apply online

Participants were earlier asked to choose a theme of the challenge and identify the problem statement. They had to attend the virtual mentoring and inspirational sessions on every Wednesdays and Fridays. After exploring ATL modules and other technologies, they created the prototype and submitted their entries by September 30.  

ATL Space Challenge 20212 Themes

Explore Space

Develop games that inform about space planets;
Create and app to raise awareness about the space and the outer world;
Development of robotic system technologies to improve space exploration missions 

Inhabit Space 

Solving space exploration problems and developing 3D model designs for 3D printed habitats that can be used in space;
Development of life support systems that enable extended human presence in space;
Create a virtual environment using AI/ ML to simulate the space to prepare humans 

Reach Space 

Create a 3D model (virtual or physical) for equipment’s, vehicles etc. that can be used to reach space;
Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities in various areas of space operations and spacecraft maintenance;
Develop Mobile Apps to make living in space better/ easier (eg: communication or navigation centric, etc.) 

Leverage Space 

Geospatial Technology, Drone Technology and Visualise Data. 

Students must note that they must select one problem out of the given four. After this, they must create a solution that can be implemented effectively. However, students are also free to identify and solve any other relevant problem that aligns with any one of the challenge themes.  

Eligibility

  • Students (from ATL and Non-ATL schools) can submit their entries in the Challenge.
  • School Teachers, ATL In-Charges and Mentors may support the student teams.
  • Each Team shall consist of maximum 3 students (class 6 to 12) and one School Teacher/ ATL in-charge. We encourage ATL schools to also include other school and/or community students within the Team Composition.
  • Kindly note, individual member entry is not allowed. Also if the team size exceeds 3 member limit, the entry/ submission will be immediately disqualified.
