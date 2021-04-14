Baisakhi 2021 Date, Time And Significance: Why Do We Celebrate Baisakhi?

Baisakhi is a popular festival celebrated across Punjab by Hindus and Sikhs in a vibrant manner. While Hindus believe this day to be the commencement of the harvest season based on the Hindu Solar calendar, Sikhs attach both historical and religious values to this festival as they believe this day to be the day of the Khalsa (the pure one) formation. Devotees typically celebrate this day by visiting the nearest gurudwara as they await the grand puja and prepare occasion-specific delicacies at home.

Baisakhi 2021 Date and Time

Baisakhi 2021 date falls on Wednesday, April 14 this time.

Baisakhi Sankranti moment commences at 2:48 AM.

Baisakhi puja will begin at 8:39 PM.

Why do we celebrate Baisakhi?

For Sikhs, this festival is of great significance as it marks the birth of their religion after the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur for refusing to convert to Islam during the Mughal empire. As a result, his son and the last Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa on this day. Khalsa was effective in eliminating the class differences between the upper caste and lower caste communities, spreading the message that all human beings are equal and important.

For Hindus, Baisakhi is traditionally seen as a New Year as per the Solar calendar. It also marks the harvest of rabi crops. Hindus typically celebrate this day by performing a sacred bath in Ganges, Jhelum, Kaveri and other holy water bodies. They also hold community fairs in temples and pilgrimages with special Rabi crop-based food. On this day, people also remember the martyrs during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that was carried out by the Britishers and killed close to 10,000 citizens in 1910.

Baisakhi Significance

Traditionally, people celebrate this day vibrantly by participating in early morning Nagar Kirtans and holding gatherings in their localities to sing praises of Guru Gobind Singh. Many people also perform a mandatory Daan (charity) for the ones who are in need. This year, however, the Government has advised not to hold large-scale functions in the light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. People are, instead, encouraged to celebrate Baisakhi 2021 digitally this time and in the safety of their homes.

