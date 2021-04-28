Bangalore University To Commence Online Classes For Undergraduate & Postgraduate Programs

Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka and the recent decision of starting a curfew, Bangalore University has announced that they will continue to impart classes in an online mode for students of even-semester undergraduate and final semester postgraduate programmes. The undergraduate online classes for the even semesters are going to begin from today whereas online classes for the postgraduate final semester will begin from May 5. Bangalore University revealed in their statement that a detailed calendar of events will be notified shortly. Until then, here's a look at all the programmes that were included in Bangalore University online classes.

Bangalore University Online Classes

According to the official notice released by the varsity, classes for all even semester students of Bangalore University UG programs that includes BA, BSc (FAD), BBA, BCA, BCom, BVA, and BHM for the academic year 2021-22 will begin April 28 onwards. On the other hand, classes for final semesters of Bangalore University post graduate programs of faculties of Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Education and Physical Education that includes M.A, MSc, MCom, MTTM, MFA, MEd, MBA, MCA, and MPEd) will begin on May 5.

The official notice also mentioned that this decision has been taken as per Government of Karnataka order No.RD 158 TNR 2020, dated 20-04-2021 and 26-04-2021. Furthermore, it was mentioned that proceedings of meetings were held under the Chairmanship of Honourable Vice-chancellor with all the Deans of Bangalore University/Principals of Constituent Colleges and Principals of affiliated colleges of Bangalore University on April 23 to conclude the same. The official notice has been updated and can be checked by students on the official website of Bangalore University, of which a direct link is provided below.

The University has announced to remain closed from April 28 to May 11, 2021, in light of the pandemic. Teachers have been notified about the work-from-home option until the last date but are requested to avoid travelling out of the city in case of emergency contacts. As for the exams, the varsity had earlier postponed undergraduate final exams for the first semester and third-semester and postgraduate exams for third and fifth-semester. No confirmation on the revised dates has been given yet. Students are advised to regularly keep visiting the official website for Bangalore University latest news.

