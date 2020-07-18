Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2020: BOB Has Announced Vacancy For 49 Superior Posts

Bank of Baroda which is one of India’s largest multinational, public sector bank and financial services company has announced vacancies. BOB Recruitment for 49 Supervisor posts has been announced on the bank’s official website. In the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020 notification, the bank has announced the last date for application is July 31, 2020. Read on to find more details about this job alert.

Read | SC refuses to entertain PIL for uniform education system across India

Job Alert: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020

The official notification is presented as a downloadable pdf on the BOB website bankofbaroda.in. For Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020, applications are invited from interested persons, who have a background in banking, who are ex-bankers in any Public Sector Undertaking Bank and have worked up-to-the rank of Chief Manager, retired clerks and equivalent. The job alert has been issued for Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

For the BOB Recruitment, candidates are preferred to be graduates with Computer knowledge. A candidate must be well versed with applications such as Microsoft Office and with e-mail, the Internet in general. However, qualification like M.Sc (IT), BE(IT), MCA/MBA have been mentioned as preferable. The Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020 also mentions that applicants must be proficient in reading and writing the Gujarati language.

Read | WB Guv says education system in state 'politically caged'

BOB Recruitment details: How to Apply?

The last date or the closing date for Receipt of Applications will be 31 July 2020. Interested persons can apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020, by downloading the job application from BOB official website bankofbaroda.in. The next step is to duly fill the application form with Enclosure of Education Qualification And Other Relevant Documents. As per the BOB Recruitment notification, only the documents sent in Hard Copy only will we considered valid. The application form needs to send at the address mentioned against each vacancy. The last date or the closing date for Receipt of Applications will be 31 July 2020.

Read | Kichcha Sudeepa adopts government schools in Karnataka, working on digitizing education

BOB Recruitment details: What is the Eligibility?

BOB Recruitment Eligibility: For Retired Bank Employees

Retired officers including the officers who have voluntarily retired from any PSU bank up and have worked up to the rank of Chief Manager may be appointed in the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020.

Retired clerks and equivalent of Bank of Baroda having passed JAIIB with a good track record.

As per the BOB Recruitment, all Applicants should have rural banking experience of at least 3 years.

The maximum age for the continuation of BC supervisors will be 65 years.

Read | Education in TN moves to TV mode, CM launches lessons for students to keep pace during COVID-19 times

BOB recruitment eligibility for Other Candidates