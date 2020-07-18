Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2020: BOB Has Announced Vacancy For 49 Superior Posts

Quick links:
Bank of Baroda which is one of India’s largest multinational, public sector bank and financial services company has announced vacancies. BOB Recruitment for 49 Supervisor posts has been announced on the bank’s official website. In the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020 notification, the bank has announced the last date for application is July 31, 2020. Read on to find more details about this job alert.
The official notification is presented as a downloadable pdf on the BOB website bankofbaroda.in. For Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020, applications are invited from interested persons, who have a background in banking, who are ex-bankers in any Public Sector Undertaking Bank and have worked up-to-the rank of Chief Manager, retired clerks and equivalent. The job alert has been issued for Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
For the BOB Recruitment, candidates are preferred to be graduates with Computer knowledge. A candidate must be well versed with applications such as Microsoft Office and with e-mail, the Internet in general. However, qualification like M.Sc (IT), BE(IT), MCA/MBA have been mentioned as preferable. The Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020 also mentions that applicants must be proficient in reading and writing the Gujarati language.
