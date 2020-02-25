The Debate
BARC Admit Card 2020: How To Download The BARC Security Guard Admit Card

Education

BARC Admit Card 2020 are here. Read on to know more about how to download the BARC security admit card, the basic overview of the exam, and more here.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
barc admit card 2020

BARC Admit Card 2020 are here. Bhabha Atomic Research Center declared that the BARC Hall Tickets, for the post of Security Guard and Assistant Security Guard, are out now. This was posted on February 24, 2020. Read on to know more about how to download BARC Admit Card:

BARC Examination overview 

BARC Examination is going to be conducted in the month of February and March 2020. Candidates can download the admit card for the post of Security Guard from the official website of BARC. To download the admit card, the applicant will need to enter the registration number and password.

BARC Admit Card 2020 overview

The name of the upcoming examination is BARC ASG & SG. Authorities of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre will be conducting the examination. Candidates must be 10th pass or a Graduate to qualify for the exam. There are a total of 92 vacancies for these posts. Selected candidates may be posted anywhere in the country. There will be a physical and written test during the selection process.

How to Download BARC Admit Card?

  • Visit the official Bhabha Atomic Research Centre site here
  • Then click on the ADVERTISEMENT No. 2/2019 (R-II)
  • Select the post you are applying for
  • Click on the Download Admit Card link
  • Follow the given instructions regarding the details
  • Download the admit card that will appear on the screen 

 General instructions for BARC Examination 

  • Every candidate is supposed to bring the BARC Admit Card 2020 along with photo proof to the exam hall
  • The Admit card must not be laminated 
  • Cellular devices are not allowed in the exam hall 
  • Photo proofs should be clear if not, one has to carry clearer photos 
  • Candidates must be present in the examination premises 30 minutes before the exam commences 
  • Candidates have to go through a biometric attendance 

 

