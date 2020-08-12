BEL Recruitment 2020: BEL India Invites Applications For Project Engineers On Bel-india.in

Bharat Electronics Limited also knew was BEL has invited online applications from all eligible and aspiring candidates. The BEL Recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit eligible persons for the post of Project Engineers. All the eligible candidates can now head to BEL’s official website bel-India.in and respond to the BEL vacancy 2020. According to BEL India’s official notification, only those candidates who are willing to travel extensively and relocate should apply for the post. According to the BEL Recruitment Notification, the last date to apply for all the post is August 26, 2020. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies for the post of Project Engineers. Read on to know more about BEL Recruitment 2020.

BEL Recruitment: Important details that candidates need to know

BEL Recruitment Eligibility

According to the Bharat Electronics Limited Recruitment notification, candidates from General category should be no more than 28 years as of August 1, 2020. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes candidates by 5 years. Candidates belonging to OBC communities have been given 3 years relaxation on the upper age limit.

Eligible Candidates from the PWD category having a minimum 40 per cent disability or more, will be getting 10 years’ relaxation. This relaxation will be in addition to the one’s mentioned above.

To apply for the BEL Recruitment 2020, every aspiring candidate must have completed a full-time bachelors degree. The four-year degree must be from the field of the following streams, B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engineering. The degree must be obtained from a reputed Institute or University.

The Bachelor's degree can be in the field of various Engineering disciplines including Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Telecommunication, Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering. Candidates from the field of Instrumentation, Medical Electronics and Medical Instrumentation can also apply. Candidates from General, OBC and EWS categories need the first-class result in their Bachelor degrees. For SC, ST and PWD candidates only pass the class is required.

According to the BEL Recruitment 2020 notification, a merit list will be prepared for the selected candidates. The merit list will be based on the aggregate percentage obtained in their BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering courses and their work experience. Candidates will be allotted 75 per cent marks for their percentage in BE/B.Tech/B.Sc course. 10 per cent marks will be allotted for relevant work experience.