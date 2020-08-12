BEL Recruitment 2020: BEL India Invites Applications For Project Engineers On Bel-india.in

Bharat Electronics Limited also knew was BEL has invited online applications from all eligible and aspiring candidates. The BEL Recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit eligible persons for the post of Project Engineers. All the eligible candidates can now head to BEL’s official website bel-India.in and respond to the BEL vacancy 2020. According to BEL India’s official notification, only those candidates who are willing to travel extensively and relocate should apply for the post. According to the BEL Recruitment Notification, the last date to apply for all the post is August 26, 2020. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies for the post of Project Engineers. Read on to know more about BEL Recruitment 2020.
According to the BEL Recruitment 2020 notification, a merit list will be prepared for the selected candidates. The merit list will be based on the aggregate percentage obtained in their BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering courses and their work experience. Candidates will be allotted 75 per cent marks for their percentage in BE/B.Tech/B.Sc course. 10 per cent marks will be allotted for relevant work experience.