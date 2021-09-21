BHU Entrance Exam Schedule Released For UG & PG Courses, Check Official Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
BHU entrance exam: Banaras Hindu University entrance examination schedule has been recently released by the National Testing Agency. The schedule which has been released is for both undergraduate (UG Courses) as well as post-graduate (PG courses). It has been published for students who have registered themselves for taking admission for the academic session 2021-22. Registered candidates who were waiting for the entrance exam dates can check the same on the NTA official website which is nta.ac.in.
Official notification released by NTA reads, "Candidates are advised to be in touch with NTA website for any updates regarding the exam. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in"
Official notice having details of BHU entrance exam schedule for UG and PG reads, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 for admission to the Under-Graduate (UET) and Post-Graduate (PET) Programmes for the academic session 2021-22 throughout the country from 28 to 30 September & on 01, 03 and 04 October 2021 through the Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ Pen and Paper mode (OMR based). The schedule of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 (Date, Subject and Shift wise) is mentioned at Annexure I."