BHU Entrance Exam Schedule Released For UG & PG Courses, Check Official Schedule Here

BHU entrance exam 2021 schedule for Undergraduate & postgraduate courses released by NTA. Candidates can click on the direct link to view the same.

BHU entrance exam

BHU entrance exam: Banaras Hindu University entrance examination schedule has been recently released by the National Testing Agency. The schedule which has been released is for both undergraduate (UG Courses) as well as post-graduate (PG courses). It has been published for students who have registered themselves for taking admission for the academic session 2021-22. Registered candidates who were waiting for the entrance exam dates can check the same on the NTA official website which is nta.ac.in.

Schedule details

  • The exam will be conducted at various centers across the country
  • The BHU entrance test 2021 between September 28 and 30 and also on October 1, 03, and 04, 2021
  • The admit card release date has not been announced yet. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official websites mentioned below

BHU entrance exam admit card: Websites to monitor

  1. bhuet.nta.nic.in
  2. nta.ac.in

Official notification released by NTA reads, "Candidates are advised to be in touch with NTA website for any updates regarding the exam. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in"

Here is the direct link to view the official notice

Official notice having details of BHU entrance exam schedule for UG and PG reads, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 for admission to the Under-Graduate (UET) and Post-Graduate (PET) Programmes for the academic session 2021-22 throughout the country from 28 to 30 September & on 01, 03 and 04 October 2021 through the Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ Pen and Paper mode (OMR based). The schedule of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 (Date, Subject and Shift wise) is mentioned at Annexure I."

