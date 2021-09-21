BHU Entrance Exam Schedule Released For UG & PG Courses, Check Official Schedule Here

BHU entrance exam: Banaras Hindu University entrance examination schedule has been recently released by the National Testing Agency. The schedule which has been released is for both undergraduate (UG Courses) as well as post-graduate (PG courses). It has been published for students who have registered themselves for taking admission for the academic session 2021-22. Registered candidates who were waiting for the entrance exam dates can check the same on the NTA official website which is nta.ac.in.

Schedule details

The exam will be conducted at various centers across the country

The BHU entrance test 2021 between September 28 and 30 and also on October 1, 03, and 04, 2021

The admit card release date has not been announced yet. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official websites mentioned below

BHU entrance exam admit card: Websites to monitor

bhuet.nta.nic.in nta.ac.in

Official notification released by NTA reads, "Candidates are advised to be in touch with NTA website for any updates regarding the exam. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in"

Here is the direct link to view the official notice