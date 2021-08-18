BHU Hinduism Course: Apply For Various Hindu Vedic Courses Before September 6

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has introduced undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Hinduism. Students will be taught ancient knowledge, tradition, arts, science, and skills under these courses. The duration of the UG courses (Shashtri Hons. programme) is three years and for PG courses (Aacharya Programme), the duration is two years.

There are various departments like Veda, Vyakaran, Sahitya, Jyotish, Vaidic Darshan, Dharmagam, Dharmashastra & Mimansa, and Jain-Buddha Darshan. Admissions will be done through the university's Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) for UG courses and the Post-graduate entrance test (PET). There are diploma, PhD courses under these departments, as well.

BHU Admissions 2021

Aspirants can apply for these courses by September 6. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The last date to pay the application fee is September 7. NTA will conduct the entrance tests on October 3. Candidates are advised to read the information bulletin and instructions from the official website - nta.ac.in or bhuet.nta.nic.in.

BHU Admission 2021: Important Dates

The registration for submission of the application form has been started on August 14, 2021.

The last date to submit the application form is September 6, 2021 (11:50 pm)

The last date to pay the fee for BHU Admission 2021 is September 7, 2021 (11:50 pm)

Admit card release and exam date has not been announced yet.

Candidates are advised to fill the form within the deadline so as to avoid last-minute problems.

BHU Admission 2021: How to Apply