BHU Hinduism Course: Apply For Various Hindu Vedic Courses Before September 6

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has introduced undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Hinduism. Students will be taught ancient knowledge, tradition, arts, science, and skills under these courses. The duration of the UG courses (Shashtri Hons. programme) is three years and for PG courses (Aacharya Programme), the duration is two years.
There are various departments like Veda, Vyakaran, Sahitya, Jyotish, Vaidic Darshan, Dharmagam, Dharmashastra & Mimansa, and Jain-Buddha Darshan. Admissions will be done through the university's Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) for UG courses and the Post-graduate entrance test (PET). There are diploma, PhD courses under these departments, as well.
Aspirants can apply for these courses by September 6. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The last date to pay the application fee is September 7. NTA will conduct the entrance tests on October 3. Candidates are advised to read the information bulletin and instructions from the official website - nta.ac.in or bhuet.nta.nic.in.