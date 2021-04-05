Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Declared At Onlinebseb.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the class 10th results 2021 on Monday. Candidates who have taken the exam can now check their matric results 2021 on the official website- biharboardonlinebihar.gov.in. The result was released by the education minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. BSEB did not hold any press conference this time, due to the increasing number of cases of Coronavirus. The results have been uploaded on these official websites- onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, and biharboard.ac.in.

How to download Bihar Board 10th Results 2021:

Visit the official website of BSEB results -onlinebseb.in Click on the 'Annual Secondary Result 2021' link A login page will appear on your screen Key in your roll number and roll code Your BSEB matric results will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout

Direct link to download BSEB 10th Result 2021

BSEB conducted the Class 10th exams from February 17 to 24, 2021 for a total of 16.8 lakh candidates were registered to appear for the Bihar class 10th results 2021. Nearly, 16 lakh students took the exam this year amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The exams were held amid strict protocols and guidelines in order to protect the students from getting infected with COVID-19. The matric paper evaluation was completed by March 24. BSEB released the results within 12 days after completion of the paper evaluation. The BSEB matric topper verification process was done after March 31. The top-10 rank holders were called to the BSEB office for interview and verification.