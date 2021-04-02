Fact Check: Bihar Board 10th Results 2021 Delayed? What BSEB Official Says On Result Date

If you are also one of the candidates who are confused about the Bihar Board 10th results 2021 dates after reading the news of the delay in the BSEB result declaration, we have done a fact-check for you. Bihar School Examination Board is preparing to announce the matric results very soon. However, BSEB has not yet confirmed the official date and time for the result declaration. It must be noted that the chairman of the Bihar Board, Anand Kishor had earlier stated that the matric result will be announced by April 7. However, some media reports are stating that the BSEB result declaration will be delayed by a week, due to the Holi festival.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 delayed? Here's what official said

According to the media reports circulating on social media, the topper verification process has been delayed due to the festival and hence this delay will lead to the delay in result declaration. To confirm this news, Republic World contacted a BSEB official. On conditions of anonymity, he said that the news is purely fake and that the result will be announced by the scheduled date. "Chairman Anand Kishor on intermediate result day had announced that the matric result will also be announced very soon and the students can expect it by April 7. There has been no delay in the process of result preparation because the tentative date (April 7) was decided after calculating the holidays as well. The process is going on smoothly and if everything goes well and as per schedule, the matric results will be announced by April 7," the official said.

Bihar Board class 10th exam was held from February 17 to 24. Around 16.8 lakh candidates were registered to appear for the matric exam. Currently, the BSEB topper-verification process is going on and it will be wrapped up soon. The result will then be announced a day or two after the verification is complete. Once the Bihar board matric result is announced, candidates will be able to download their mark sheets from the official websites of BSEB: onlinebseb.in ; biharboardonline.com ; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; biharboard. online ; biharboard.ac.in.