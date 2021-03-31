Bihar Board 10th Result: Topper Verification Process Begins Soon, Results By This Date

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is currently preparing for the declaration of Bihar Board 10th result 2021 for the candidates. The students who had appeared in the class 10 exam were eagerly waiting to get an update about their Bihar Board result. According to sources, the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will be doing the topper verification process from tomorrow April 1, 2021, and the Bihar Board 10th result 2021 will be announced after that. The result for class 10 students will be declared by the first week of April 2021. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the Bihar Board result for class 10.

Bihar Board 10th result details

According to sources, the topper verification process for the Bihar Board 10th result is expected to start tomorrow. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor earlier revealed that the Bihar Board 2021 result for class 10 will be released in the first week of April. The BSEB has already completed the paper evaluation of the 16.8 lakh candidates who appeared in the examination. Currently, the compilation of scores is underway and is expected to be completed soon. The BSEB will be preparing the rank-wise list of top-10 rank holders and call them for the topper-verification process from tomorrow.

The topper verification process for the candidates is done for those candidates who are ranked in the top 10 students with the highest marks. The process is done for both Bihar Board 12th result and the 10th result. This process has been done since the year 2017 where the toppers are called to the BSEB office in Patna. A panel of experts in subjects interviews them regarding the questions that were asked in the board exams. The toppers are also asked to write some answers there to match the handwriting. The Bihar Board 2021 result for class 10 will be declared around two days after the toppers verification process is completed. As the Bihar Board 10th result 2021 will be declared in the first week, here is a look at how to do the BSEB Matric Results 2021 download once declared.

How to check Bihar Board 10th result 2021?

Go to the official website of the Bihar Board Result - onlinebseb.in.

Click on the link for class 10th/ annual secondary results 2021.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required credentials like roll number and roll code and login.

Your Bihar Board 10th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Bihar Board Result onlinebseb.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the Bihar Board 12th result and 10th result.

Image Credits: Shutterstock