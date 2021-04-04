Bihar Board 10th Results 2021 Date And Time: BSEB Matric Result Tomorrow At 3.30 Pm

The wait of over 16.8 lakh students has finally come to an end. BSEB will declare the Bihar Board matric results 2021 on April 5 at 3.30 pm. The Bihar Board 10th result date and time were announced on the official Twitter handle of BSEB on Sunday evening. Candidates will be able to check their matric results on the official website- biharboarodnline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates have been eagerly waiting for an update regarding the BSEB matric result date and time. Read on to what the board official said about the BSEB matric results.

Bihar matric results 2021 at onlinebseb.in

Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will release the matric result tomorrow. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor announced that the board will not hold a press conference tomorrow due to COVID-19 pandemic. The result will be available on the social media pages of BSEB. Every year, BSEB holds a press conference to announce the results. BSEB chairman also announces the names and school details and marks of the toppers of the particular year.

BSEB conducted the matric examination for secondary school students from February 17 to 24. A total of 16.8 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. The exam was held in two shifts every day. The exam was held with strict COVID protocols and guidelines. Around 16 lakh candidates appeared in the BSEB Matric exams.

The evaluation of papers was done till March 24, 2021. After the evaluation of the papers was complete, the board prepared the scorecards of all the candidates. BSEB has also completed the topper verification process of top-10 rank holders. The topper verification has been conducted since the year 2017.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Results 2021