Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2021 Declared, 77.97% Students Pass, Toppers Score 92.6%

Bihar Board class 12th arts result has finally been declared. Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB intermediate Arts exam can download their e- mark sheet from the official website- onlinebseb.in. BSEB had conducted the intermediate exams from February 1 to 13. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates were registered for the exam. Out of them, 13 lakh, 40 thousand 266 appeared in the exam. A total of 10 lakh 45 thousand 950 candidates cleared the exam making a pass percent of 78.04.

According to the official statistics, the pass percentage of girls is 79.9 and for boys, it is 74.89%. The overall pass percentage of the Bihar Board arts exam is 77.97. A total of 447404 girls have appeared in the arts exam and 89923 of them passed. A total of 279312 boys appeared in the arts exam and 209169 of them could pass.

Direct link to download Bihar Board intermediate arts results 2021

How to check Bihar Board Inter Arts Result 2021

Visit the official website - onlinebseb.in

Click on the result link flashing on the homepage that reads 'BSEB annual senior secondary results 2021'

You will be redirected to a new page

Key in your roll number and roll code on the login page

Your BSEB inter-arts results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

State education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary released the BSEB inter results 2021 today in a press conference that was held in the BSEB office, Patna. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor later announced that a total of 77.97% of the total students passed the BSEB intermediate arts exam. The pass percentage of girls is 79.80. Pass percent of boys in the BSEB arts exam is 74.89.

BSEB Inter Arts Topper 2021

Madhu Bharti of R Lal College, Khagaria, and Kailash Kumar of Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui jointly emerged as the Bihar Board arts topper 2021. They have scored 463 out of 500 marks i.e., 92.6%. The second and third ranks are bagged by Nandani Bharti of TNB College, Bhagalpur, and Abhishek Kumar of MM Memorial Urdu High School, Gopalganj, respectively. Nandani has scored 461 out of 500 and Abhishek has scored 460 out of 500 in Bihar Board intermediate exams.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.