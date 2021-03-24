Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Update: Topper Verification Complete, Scorecards Prepared

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the Bihar Board class 12th results 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB intermediate exams are eagerly waiting for their results. The result is expected to be announced in two to three days. Once the BSEB 12th results are announced, candidates will be able to download their scorecards online from the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Topper Verification Process Complete

If sources are to be believed, BSEB has completed the topper verification process. If all the top-10 rank holders are verified to be correct, BSEB will declare the 12th results anytime before Sunday, this week. Since 2017, BSEB verifies the top-10 rank holders of both class 10th and 12th exams. In this process, the top-10 rank holders are called to the BSEB office and a panel of subject experts interviews them and asks them to write some answers in front of them so that they can match the handwriting. The BSEB topper verification process started after the BSEB topper scam came to light in the year 2016.

Bihar Board Paper Evaluation done, Scorecard prepared

BSEB conducted the Bihar Board 12th exams from February 1 to 13. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates were registered to appear for the exam. BSEB has also released the answer key for all objective-type questions. Earlier, a BSEB official had informed Republic World that the Bihar Board results will be declared by the end of March or at the beginning of April. The paper evaluation of the Bihar Board class 12th exam was done between March 5 and 19. The scorecards of all candidates have also been prepared. BSEB usually declares the results within 10 days from the completion of the evaluation process.

Bihar Board 12th Results 2021: How to check

Once the BSEB intermediate results are declared, candidates will be able to check them on the following official websites:

onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, biharboard.ac.in. The scorecards will have to be download online. Candidates must follow these steps to download the BSEB intermediate results 2021: