Bihar Board 12th Results 2021 Likely By March 26: Check Timeline Of Events, 10 Key Points

Bihar Board 12th Results 2021: Over 13 lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for their BSEB Inter results. Bihar School Examination Board has completed the paper evaluation process of all the candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board inter exam on March 19. According to official sources, BSEB 12th result is likely to be declared by March 26. Here are some important highlights about the Bihar Board Exam Results 2021.

Bihar Board intermediate Results 2021: See Result timeline and key points here