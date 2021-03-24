Bihar Board 12th Results 2021 Likely By March 26: Check Timeline Of Events, 10 Key Points

Bihar Board 12th Results 2021: Over 13 lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for their BSEB Inter results. Bihar School Examination Board has completed the paper evaluation process of all the candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board inter exam on March 19. According to official sources, BSEB 12th result is likely to be declared by March 26. Here are some important highlights about the Bihar Board Exam Results 2021.
Bihar Board intermediate Results 2021: See Result timeline and key points here
- Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the class 12th inter exams from February 1 to 13. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates were registered for the BSEB 12th examination.
- BSEB conducted the evaluation process of Bihar Board class 12th answer sheets from March 5 to 19.
- The evaluators have submitted the scores of candidates and their scorecards are prepared.
- BSEB then conducted the topper verification process. Since 2017, BSEB conducts the physical verification of top-10 rank holders. Last year, 34 candidates had made it to the top-10 list. The top-10 rank holders are called to the BSEB office. They are interviewed by subject experts and asked to write answers to some questions so that the panel can match their handwriting.
- After the topper-verification process is complete, BSEB uploads the result on their server.
- According to official sources, BSEB topper-verification process is complete and the Bihar Board 12th results will be declared by March 26.
- Once the Bihar Board inter result is declared, candidates will be able to check their marks online by visiting the official websites- onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, biharboard.ac.in.
- In the year 2020, BSEB had conducted the inter-exam from March 3 to 13 and declared the intermediate results on March 24, 2020.
- In the year 2020, Science topper Neha Kumari had secured 95.2%. Commerce topper Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary and Kausar Fatma got 95.2% marks each and Arts topper Sakshy Kumari scored 94.80%.
- Every year, students get the facility to apply for scrutiny of marks after the result is declared. The scrutiny application facility is provided online. The BSEB reviews the answer sheets of the applicant and releases a revised result if there are any changes.
(Image Credit: PTI Photo)
