Bihar Board Arts Topper Madhu Bharti Shares Success Mantra, Scored 92.6% With Self-study

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday announced the Bihar Board intermediate results 2021. The results were announced in the press conference today. The education minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Chaudhary released the Bihar Board inter results in the press conference. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said that out of the total 13.4 lakh candidates, 10.45 lakh passed. Girls have clinched the top ranks in all three streams - arts, science, and commerce.

Madhu Bharti, a student of R Lal College, Khagaria, scored 463 out of 500 in the Bihar Board class 12 arts exam. She secured 92.6% in the exam to emerge as a Bihar arts topper. Along with Madhu, Kailash Kumar of Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui also scored 463 to stand at the first position.

' No shortcut to success '

Madhu Kumari has shared her success mantra and she believes that strategic planning and hard work will also lead to success. "I have always believed that there is no shortcut to success. If you work hard with proper strategy, you will surely succeed. I had prepared a timetable to complete one chapter at a time and covered the whole syllabus likewise. I strictly followed the timetable due to which I could complete my preparations on time. I mostly did self-study during the Coronavirus-related lockdown. It was a tough phase for everyone. But, I utilized the opportunity of staying home and studied. Although I never expected to become a topper, I was confident that I will score good marks."

Sharing advice to the students she said, "Becoming a topper is not everything. One should not focus on being a topper, but on giving their best performance. If you work hard and you are dedicated to your studies, you will get good grades." READ | Bihar Board Science topper Sonali, daughter of a street vendor fights all odds

Bihar Board class 12 arts results 2021

The pass percentage of girls in Bihar Board class 12 arts exam is 79.9 and for boys, it is 74.89%. The overall pass percentage of the BSEB arts students is 77.97. A total of 447404 girls have taken the BSEB arts exam and 89923 of them cleared it. A total of 279312 boys appeared in the arts exam and 209169 of them could pass.