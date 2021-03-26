Bihar Board Class 12 Science Result 2021 Declared, Sonali Kumar Of Bihar Sharif Is Topper

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Friday announced the intermediate results of around 13 lakh students. A total of 539131 students appeared in the Bihar intermediate Science exams. The science stream students can check their results and download their e-mark sheet from the official website onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Direct link to check BSEB Class 12 Science results

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, education minister of Bihar released the Bihar inter results at 3 pm in a press conference today. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor later announced that the pass percentage of Science stream students is 76.28. The pass percentage of girls in the science stream is 80.24 as against boys with 74.45%. The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board inter students is 78.04. Out of the 13.4 lakh candidates who took the exam that was held from February 1 to 13, 10.45 lakh candidates have passed.

BSEB Science Topper 2021

Sonali Kumar of Smt Parmeshwari Devi Ucchtar Madhyamik School, Bihar Sharif, Nalanda has emerged as the science topper in the Bihar Board inter exam 2021. She has scored a total of 471 marks out of 500 i.e, 94.2 %. Aman Raj of S.N.A College, Barh and Naveen Kumar of Kisan College, Sohsarai, Nalanda have joined bagged 2nd rank in Science exam. They have scored 470 marks out of 500. Md. Shaquib of +2 Zila School, Motihari has bagged 3rd rank by scoring 469 out of 500 marks. Kalpana Kumar of RR Sah College, Raxaul has scored 468 out of 500 to bag 4th rank. Priyanshu Raj of Noorsarai College, Nalanda has bagged 5th rank by scoring 466 marks out of 500.

How to check BSEB inter science results 2021: