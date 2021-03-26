Bihar Board Commerce Topper Sugandha Travelled 27 Km Daily For Classes, Scores 94.2%

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the class 12th result on March 26. Girls dominated the topper list of all streams- arts, science, and commerce. Sugandha Kumari of Aurangabad has bagged the first rank in the Bihar Board commerce stream exam. Daughter of a businessman, Sugandha used to study eight to 10 hours daily during her board exam preparations.

'Utilized the time for self-study during Coronavirus Lockdown'

Even the Coronavirus pandemic could not disturb her. "The pandemic brought a massive change to the world. Everything came still. Schools and colleges were closed for so long. It was very a very difficult phase for many. However, I did not lose hope and focussed more on self-study. I used to study for around eight to 10 hours daily. Before and after the lockdown, I used to travel from Obra to Aurangabad daily for my coaching classes. The distance is around 27 km and it took me one hour to reach there. However, I was dedicated and worked hard. I was sure that I will get good marks but never thought that I will be a topper. It was unexpected," Sugandha said.

'Girls can shine with their parents' support'

Giving her success mantra to other students she said, "There is no shortcut to success. You should work hard with full dedication to clear the exam with good marks. Parents should always support their daughters without any discrimination. With the support from family, girls can achieve heights of success in her life."

Sugandha Kumari who is a student of SN Sinha College, Aurangabad, scored 471 out of 500 i.e, 94.2% in her Bihar Board commerce exams 2021. BSEB had conducted the class 12 exams from February 1 to 13. The result has been declared within 41 days, this year. A total of 13.4 lakh candidates had appeared in the board exams out of which 10.45 lakh students passed making a pass percent of 78.04.

In the Commerce stream, girls have outscored boys. A total of 73901candidates took the Bihar Board commerce exam out of which 67606 passed, making the pass percentage of- 91.48. Out of the total 7.3K students, 25460 were girls and 48441 were boys. A total of 94.5% of girls and 89.9% of boys cleared the Bihar Board class 12 commerce exams. In the year 2020, the pass percentage of commerce was 93.26.