Last Updated:

Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2021 Declared For Arts, Science, Commerce @ Onlinebseb.in

BSEB Bihar Board intermediate results 2021 for arts, science, and commerce streams have been declared today at onlinebseb,in, biharboard.online. Get links here

Written By
Nandini Verma
Bihar Board intermediate results 2021

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the class 12th arts, science, commerce results 2021 on Friday. Candidates who have taken the exam can now check their intermediate results 2021 on the official website- biharboardonlinebihar.gov.in. The result was released by the education minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary in a press conference held at the BSEB office, Patna. The results have been uploaded on these official websites- onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com,  biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, and biharboard.ac.in.

READ | Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Girls bag top ranks in arts, science, commerce

How to download Bihar Board 12th Results 2021:

  1. Visit the official website -onlinebseb.in
  2. Click on the 'Annual Senior Secondary Result 2021' link
  3. Chose your streams- arts, science, and commerce
  4. Key in your roll number and roll code
  5. Your BSEB inter results will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download and take its printout

BSEB had conducted the class 12 exams for arts, science, and commerce streams from February 1 to 13. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates took the exam. 50% of the questions were objective in nature. The answer key for the objective questions was released on March 1. BSEB paper evaluation was done from March 5 to 19. Topper verification was also done by BSEB.

READ | Bihar Board inter results 2021 of arts, science & commerce streams today, see full details
READ | Bihar Board Inter Result 2021 Date and Time: BSEB class 12th results on March 26 at 3 pm
READ | Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: BSEB intermediate result 2021 tomorrow at 3 pm
READ | Bihar Board 12th Results 2021 likely by March 26: Check timeline of events, 10 key points

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND