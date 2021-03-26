Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2021 Declared For Arts, Science, Commerce @ Onlinebseb.in

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the class 12th arts, science, commerce results 2021 on Friday. Candidates who have taken the exam can now check their intermediate results 2021 on the official website- biharboardonlinebihar.gov.in. The result was released by the education minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary in a press conference held at the BSEB office, Patna. The results have been uploaded on these official websites- onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, and biharboard.ac.in.

How to download Bihar Board 12th Results 2021:

Visit the official website -onlinebseb.in Click on the 'Annual Senior Secondary Result 2021' link Chose your streams- arts, science, and commerce Key in your roll number and roll code Your BSEB inter results will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout

BSEB had conducted the class 12 exams for arts, science, and commerce streams from February 1 to 13. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates took the exam. 50% of the questions were objective in nature. The answer key for the objective questions was released on March 1. BSEB paper evaluation was done from March 5 to 19. Topper verification was also done by BSEB.