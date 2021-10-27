Bihar Board Matric Sent-up Exam 2022 To Be Held Between November 12 And 20

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the revised dates for conducting the Bihar Board sent-up exams 2022 for class 10th/ matric students. The Bihar Board matric sent-up exams will be held between November 12 and 20, 2021. BSEB has asked the schools to conduct the sent-up tests between November 12 and 20, 2021 as per their convenience considering the dates of the Bihar Panchayat elections.

Bihar Board matric sent-up exams 2022

The BSEB sent-up exams will be held at the school level. It is mandatory for all the students to appear for the sent-up exams. Only those students who clear the sent-up exams will be able to appear for the main annual board exams 2022. The Bihar Board matric admit card 2022 will be issued only to those candidates who clear the sent-up test. As per the latest notice, the schools in Bihar will have to prepare the BSEB intermediate sent-up results and submit them to the office of the district education officer. The results have to be submitted between November 24 and 25, 2021.

Bihar Board inter sent-up exams 2022

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has already announced the dates for intermediate sent-up exams. BSEB will conduct the class 12th sent-up exam for the session 2021-22 between October 19 and November 7. All candidates have to appear for the inter sent-up exams.

Bihar Board has also extended the deadline to register for BSEB matric exams 2022. Candidates who have not yet registered for the annual matric exams should do it before October 28. Meanwhile, BSEB has already released the dummy admit card for matric exams 2022. Candidates who register for the exam between the extended time period i.e., October 25 to 28, will get their dummy admit cards on October 29. Candidates can request their school principals to make corrections to the errors, if any, to the dummy admit cards before November 1, 2021.