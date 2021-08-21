Bihar OFSS Merit List 2021 For Class 11 Admission Out; Download It At Ofssbihar.in

Bihar OFSS Merit List 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB OFSS first merit list 2021 for Bihar Inter 1st Year Admissions 2021 on August 20, 2021. The OFSS BSEB Merit List 2021 has been released under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). It is completely based on the cut-off marks decided by the Bihar Board. Applicants who will secure marks above the cut-off mark, will be granted admission to intermediate colleges in 1st year. Candidates who registered themselves for Bihar Class 11 Admissions 2021 can check by logging onto the official website that is ofssbihar.in.Candidates should follow the steps mentioned below to check their selection status online

How to check BSEB first merit list

Candidates should visit the official website which is ofssbihar.in

Right on the homepage, click on OFSS Bihar 1st Merit List 2021 link

By doing the step mentioned above the OFSS Bihar first merit list will be opened in PDF format

Candidates can check the selection status on merit list using their application number / other details

Candidates are advised to download the merit list

Bihar class 11 Admissions 2021

BSEB has also informed the schools and colleges to update the list every day. Educational institutes will have to enter details of the registration list on www.ofssbihar.in. Candidates who do not find their name in the first list will be given chance to select a different option. For more information, candidates should visit the official website ofssbihar.in. To be noted that the registration process for Class 11th admission has already been completed by BSEB. The last day to apply for Bihar Inter Admission 2021 was August 10, 2021. Candidates can also change their preferences by August 24. The official notification reads that in case the candidate feels any difficulty, they may call on 0612-2230009. Candidates should also know that the final list will be prepared on the basis of a number of rounds.