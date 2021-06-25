Bihar STET Exam 2019: Actress Anupama Parameswaran 'clears' Exam, Pic Of Result Goes Viral

Bihar STET Exam 2019 results were released recently. Results were released for Science, Sanskrit, and Urdu subjects. Candidates checked their result at biharboardonline.com. Right after the release of result, a candidate’s result is doing rounds on social media. The viral result has scores of all the three subjects i.e. Urdu, Sanskrit, and Science. The result that got viral is of a candidate named Rishikesh Kumar. However, the picture attached in the result is of Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran.

Anupama Parameswaran 'clears' Bihar STET Exam 2019

This is clearly not the first time that an incident like this has happened. In the year 2019, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone 'topped' the merit list. This happened when results were released by the Bihar Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). It was for the position of junior engineers. Sunny Leone topped the list with 98.50 points. However, after going viral on social media at that moment itself, it came to notice of the Board. The department accepted the mistake and rectified the mistake. In Rishikesh Kumar's case, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has questioned the administration and targeted the state government over the incident. He said that no vacancy in Bihar is being filled up without malpractices.

सनी लियोनी को बिहार की जूनियर इंजीनियर परीक्षा में टॉप कराने के बाद अब मलयालम अभिनेत्री अनुपमा परमेश्वरन को #STET परीक्षा पास करवा दी है।



नीतीश जी हर परीक्षा-बहाली में धाँधली करा करोड़ों युवाओं का जीवन बर्बाद कर रहे है। एक बहाली पूरा करने में एक दशक लगाते है वह भी धाँधली के साथ। https://t.co/1QJQ8ulqQ2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 24, 2021



Official statement

After the results went viral on social media and after witnessing allegations from some political parties, an official statement has been issued. The official statement clarifies that Rishikesh himself uploaded the actress' picture while filling the form. Even after the registration date was over, it was published several times, and students were also informed to cross-check the details. They had several opportunities to change the details in case of any issue. The statement reads, "Even after providing so many changes, Rishikesh did not correct the photo. It shows that he did it purposely to damage the image of Board'

The statement further reads, "As soon as the results were declared. Rishikesh himself made sure that the photo of result goes viral. Committee has clarified that the committee has no interference in revising the picture. Whatever student uploads, it remains the same in the results."

It is remarkable that the photograph in result can be changed too. Candidates need to apply and submit few documents to do the same. "Rishikesh could have applied for the same but he did not do so," reads the official statement. Official Statement also mentioned that the candidature of Rishikesh may be cancelled for misguiding the management.

BSEB STET Result 2019 download

Log in to the official website of BSEB- www.bsebstet2019.in. One can also visit http://biharboardonline.gov.in

Click on the Result of STET 2019

Enter your date of birth and the application number provided

The result of the specific subject will appear on the screen

Download the result and take out its print for future reference.

BSEB STET: When was the exam conducted

Paper I and II of STET 2019 was conducted in the year 2020. Exams were conducted for a total of 15 subjects. Exams were conducted between 9th September and 21st September 2020 at online centers.