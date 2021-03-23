BSEB 12th Result 2021 Likely Before Holi, Know Bihar Board Topper Verification Process

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the class 12th or intermediate results this week. As per reports, BSEB intermediate results will be announced before Holi. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the BSEB 12th exam will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Topper-Verification

BSEB has completed the evaluation process for class 12th answer sheets between March 5 and 19. The scorecards of candidates have also been prepared. After compiling the scores, BSEB conducts physical verification of top-10 rank holders. The 10 toppers are called to the board office and they appear for a test or interview in front of the panel of subject experts. Once the toppers are verified by the Board, the result will be announced. The topper- verification process usually takes two to three days time.

A BSEB official has earlier told Republic World that Bihar Board will declare the results by the end of March or latest by the first week of April. BSEB result preparation is going on in full swing. Candidates can expect their results anytime soon.

BSEB had conducted the intermediate exam from February 1 to 13. A total of 13.5 candidates registered for the BSEB 12th exam. BSEB has already released the answer key for the objective questions that were asked in the exam. In the exam, 50% of the questions were objective in nature that had multiple-choice questions. These MCQs had to be answered in OMR sheets that were provided by the Bihar Board. BSEB has also released the class 10th answer key on March 20. Bihar Board 10th result is also expected to be announced soon. The Bihar Board results will be announced on these websites: onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, biharboard.ac.in.