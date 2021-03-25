BSEB Results: Edu Minister Pokhriyal Gives 'Outstanding Edu Leader Award' To Bihar Board

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday won an award for declaring the Bihar Board 10th and 12th results 2020 on time and for its timely declaration of board results and outstanding role in smooth functioning of all registration processes and education system through online mode amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank presented the 'Outstanding Educational Leadership' award to BSEB on March 25. The award ceremony was held virtually via video conferencing today.

On the occasion, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said that the Bihar Board was the first board to conduct its board exam and declare the results of nearly 30 lakh students by March 2020. Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, BSEB did not delay the declaration of results. The BSEB 12th results 2020 were declared on March 24 and the matric results were also declared on May 26. BSEB had conducted the board exams much before the pandemic hit the country. The board exams were concluded in the month of February 2020.

BSEB chairman also said that the board had conducted the Bihar State Teachers' Eligibility Test (STET) from September 9 to 21 via online mode. 1.78 lakh candidates were registered for the exam. Registration of 12.65 lakh candidates was done online for class 11th exam through OFSS mode.

Moreover, the BSEB also completed the registration process for Bihar Board exams 2022 for class 10th and 12th via online mode from September to November 2020. Around 30,000 candidates appeared for the BSEB D.El.Ed exams for session 2019-21 from December 2 to 8. The D.El.Ed exam for session 2018-20 for 23 thousand candidates was also held from December 10 to 14, he added.

Anand Kishor also said that the BSEB conducted the registration process and examination for Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th admissions, The board also conducted an online crossword competition on December 12, 2020 in which 85 thousand candidates had participated.

BSEB 12th Results 2021

Every year, BSEB conducts the class 10th and 12th board exams, in the month of February. The board declares the matric and intermediate results before any other board, for the last many years. BSEB conducts the board exams with 50% objective questions and the remaining 50% with subjective questions. The objective questions are answered by the students in OMR sheets which are evaluated in a computerized manner which makes it a speedy process. The answer sheets of all students have barcodes which makes it easy to compile the scores.

Bihar Board is expected to declare the class 12th results very soon. The BSEB intermediate results are expected to be out before Holi. BSEB is yet to announce the date and time for the result declaration. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates registered for inter exams that were held from February 1 to 13, 2021. The results will be declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.