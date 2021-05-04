BSF Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 70 Group B, C Posts In BSF Air Wing

BSF Recruitment 2021: Border Security Force (BSF) Director General has invited online applications for the recruitment against 70 vacancies for Group B and C posts. The recruitment drive is for the BSF air wing. The posts will be on deputation including short-term contract, absorption, and re-employment basis. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- bsf.nic.in.

The BSF Recruitment Notification was released in the employment news dated April 24. The online application window will be open for 12 months from the date of publication of the advertisement. Candidates can visit the official website and apply for desirable posts.

Out of the total of 70 vacancies, the posts include that of Junior Flight Engineer, Inspector/Storeman, Junior Aircraft Mechanic, Assistant Aircraft Mechanic, Senior Aircraft Mechanic, Senior Radio Mechanic (Inspector), and Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic. Check details of vacancies and pay scale here. Read on.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Senior Aircraft Mechanic (Inspector) - 12

Senior Radio Mechanic (Inspector) - 05

Junior Aircraft Mechanic (Sub-Inspector) - 04

Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector) - 08

Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub- Inspector) - 03

Senior Flight Gunner (Inspector) - 01

Junior Flight Gunner (Sub- Inspector) - 04

Senior Flight Engineer (Inspector)- 01

Junior Flight Engineer (Sub- Inspector) - 04

Inspector/Storeman - 02

Sub-Inspector (Storeman) - 04

Const (Maintenance) - 22

Total Posts - 70

BSF Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale