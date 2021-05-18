BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply For 62 GDMO And 27 Specialist Doctor Posts @bsf.gov.in

Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification regarding BSF recruitment 2021 for the posts of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) & Specialist Doctors in BSF composite hospitals/BSF hospitals on a contractual basis. Candidates who hold the required qualifications can appear for a walk-in interview between the dates of June 21 to June 30, 2021. Here's a summary of what was mentioned in the BSF recruitment notification and more details regarding the recruitment drive.

BSF Recruitment 2021

The BSF recruitment drive is slated to fill a total of 89 vacancies out of which 27 are for the Specialist Doctors post and 62 are for the General Duty Medical Officer post. It has been mentioned that the appointment will be based on a contractual basis with the initial time period being three years that may later be extended for two years on a year to year basis. This is, of course, subject to the maximum age cap of 70 years. The notification also specified the various locations at which the interviews will take place.

BSF Vacancy & Remuneration

Posts Vacancy Salary Specialist Doctors 27 Rs.85,000 per month General Duty Medical Officer 62 Rs.75,000 per month

BSF Eligibility Criteria

Specialist Doctors

A recognised medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualification included in Part II or the third section should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in the concerned Speciality as mentioned in Section-A or Section-B of Schedule-VI or equivalent.

1 and a half years experience for Post Graduate Degree holder and 2 and a half years experience for Diploma holder in the concerned speciality after obtaining the said degrees.

General Duty Medical Officer

A recognised medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualification included in Part II or the third section should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Completion of compulsory rotating internship.

