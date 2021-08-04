CAT 2021: IIM CAT Registration Begins At Iimcat.ac.in; See Eligibility & Steps To Register

IIM CAT 2021: Indian Institute of Management has started the online registration process for the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2021. The online registration window for IIM CAT 2021 will remain open from August 4 to 15. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the management entrance exam by visiting the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

How to register for IIM CAT 2021

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on CAT 2021 registration link

Register and create your ID and password

Log in using your login ID and password

Fill in the CAT 2021 registration form carefully

Pay the CAT application fee and submit your form

As per the IIM CAT 2021 information bulletin, the exam will be held on November 28. CAT 2021 admit card will be released on October 27. The results will be declared in the second week of January 2022.

CAT 2021: Key Dates

The registration process will begin on August 4, 2021

The registration process will end on September 15, 2021

Admit card will be released on October 27, 2021

The last day to download admit card will be on November 28, 2021

CAT 2021 will be conducted on November 28, 2021

Results will be declared in the second week of January 2022 (tentative)

CAT 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates holding a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university will be eligible for CAT 2021. The candidate should have secured at least 50% of marks or equivalent CGPA in any recognized university. Interested candidates are hereby informed that if they are in the final year of their graduation or even if they are waiting for the results, they are allowed to apply.

Candidates falling under the UR category will have to pay a fee of Rs. 2,200. Candidates falling in SC, ST, and PwD category will be charged a registration fee of Rs. 1,100. "Please note that a candidate needs to pay the registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances," the official notice reads.

IIM CAT 2021 will be conducted in test centres which will be spread across around 158 test cities. Candidates will have to choose any six test cities as per their preference. As per the official notice, "CAT 2021 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programs of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions". “The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer- based Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) on November 28, 2021 in three sessions. Detailed information on CAT 2021 may be obtained from the CAT website," official notice reads.