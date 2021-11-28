CBSE 12th Board Exams: Private Students To Submit Exam Forms From Dec 2; Check Eligibility

CBSE Exam 2022 Form: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notification for private students, informing them that they can submit the examination forms from December 2, 2021. Candidates willing to submit the application form can do so by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in. The examination for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th Board Exam 2022 has started for minor subjects, while the examination for major subjects will begin on December 1, 2021.

As per the official notice issued by CBSE Board, the private candidates' examination would be conducted for Term 2 and not for the current term. This time, the final results for board exams will be computed based on the scores of Term 2. The board has informed the candidates that the forms from class 12 students will be accepted only in online mode. The notice read, "Paying the application fees is important, without which the forms will not be considered valid."

CBSE Exam 2022 form: Candidates who are eligible to submit CBSE private exam form

As per the official notice issued by CBSE, all those candidates who have been declared as "Essential Repeat" in 2021 by CBSE can submit forms at the online portal.

Candidates who were placed in the "Compartment" category in the main exam of the CBSE 12th Boards 2021.

Candidates who have been placed in the 'Compartment' category in the CBSE 12th exams of August/September 2021.

Candidates who have failed the examination in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 can also apply.

Candidates who have passed the board exams in 2021 but are not satisfied with their marks.

Candidates who have passed out in 2020 and 2021 and want to appear for an additional subject can also apply.

According to the official notification, "a woman candidate who is a bonafide resident of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT of Delhi) and has qualified for Class X or an equivalent examination from any recognised board in 2020 or earlier."

The official notice issued by CBSE said, "Physically handicapped student who is a bonafide resident of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT of Delhi) and has qualified for Class X or an equivalent examination from any recognized board in 2020 or earlier," read the official notice issued by CBSE.

Students from Patrachar Vidyalaya in Delhi can also apply.

