CBSE Assessment Framework To Be Launched By Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Today

The Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recently shared that he will be launching an assessment framework for the CBSE students today. The CBSE assessment framework will be for science, maths, and English subjects. Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared the news with everyone. For all the people who are curious to know about what he had to say about it, here is everything you need to know about it.

Union Education Minister to launch CBSE assessment framework

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted from his official handle and shared that he will be launching the CBSE assessment framework for Science, Maths and English subjects today at 5 PM. He mentioned that this framework is a part of the competency-based education project' of the CBSE and the British Council. The CBSE assessment which will be launched today at 5 PM will be in line with the NEP 2020 that was launched last year. Students are advised to tune to the official website of the CBSE and also the official Twitter handle of Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to know about the updates about his important announcements today regarding the CBSE assessment framework. His tweet read as, “I will be launching the '#CBSE Assessment Framework for Science, Maths and English classes' as part of @cbseindia29 competency based #education Project by #CBSE and @BritishCouncil. Mar 24 5 PM” Here is a look at the official tweet by Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

CBSE latest news

During this time last year, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the whole country and India was under lockdown. The schools were also closed and various exams were also postponed. The schools are now slowly getting back on their feet. The CBSE exam for class 10 and class 12 will be starting in May. During the pandemic, a lot of students have relocated to their hometowns. The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has allowed the class 10 and class 12 students to change the exam city for both theory and practical exams 2021.

The last date to make the exam city/ country changing request is March 25. For the schools, the last date to make the changes from their end is March 31, 2021. A candidate must choose one centre for both theory and practical exams. Choosing one city for theory and another for the practical exam will not be allowed. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of CBSE to know about all the CBSE latest news and updates.

