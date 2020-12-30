CBSE Class 10, 12 Boards 2021 Exam Dates Tomorrow, Exams To Be Held Physically

In a big announcement, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday confirmed that the dates for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced on December 31 at 6 PM. Moreover, the Education Minister has also confirmed that the Board would not conduct the CBSE board exams online adding that exams will be held physically with adherence to all the COVID-19 norms and protocols.

Suggestions from parents, teachers, and students had been taken into consideration before deciding the dates. "After keeping their suggestions in mind and the circumstances in the future, on the eve of the new year tomorrow, we will announce dates of CBSE board exams and their confusion will be over," he said.

"Our communication with other ministries is going on continuously. Covid-19 has spread all over the world. During these difficulties, we have done a lot of work online, but our goal is to reach the last students. The idea is to conduct examinations in the same manner as examinations are conducted earlier, we are not considering to conduct exams online," Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal added.

The exams will be held as per guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health Ministry, added the Union Education Minister who stated that the announcement of the dates would be followed by detailed guidelines based on the Ministries' suggestions and the safety of the students. "Ensuring the safety of students is our first priority. The government is alert and is taking all measures regarding the new Covid-19 strain," he said.

During his last announcement, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal had stated that Classes 10 and 12 CBSE board exams 2021 will not be held in January and February and would be held thereafter. Additionally, he advocated that canceling exams and promoting students without them would “put a stamp” on the specific candidates and the batch as a whole.

(With Agency Inputs)