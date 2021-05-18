CBSE Class 10 Board Results Won't Be Declared In June, Marks Submission Deadline Extended

CBSE Class 10 Results 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice regarding the class 10 marking policy. CBSE had earlier released a marking policy for the assessment of students of class 10 as the examination had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools were asked to evaluate the class 10 students based on internal assessment, pre-board exam and unit tests that were held throughout the year.

CBSE extends deadline to submit marks of class 10 students

Earlier, the CBSE had asked the schools to submit the marks of students on the e-pareeksha portal of CBSE till May 20 and submit the marks of students to CBSE on or before June 11. As per the latest notification, CBSE has extended the deadline to submit the marks of students to CBSE till June 30. However, the deadline to submit the marks on the portal remains the same (20 May).

CBSE class 10 results will be delayed

With the extension of the marks submission deadline, the tentative date of CBSE class 10 results will also be pushed forward. Earlier, CBSE had asked the schools to submit the marks of students by June 11 so that the results can be announced by June 20. However, now the CBSE class 10 results 2021 can only be expected in the month of July.