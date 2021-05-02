CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 To Be Declared By June 20, Assessment & Marking Policy Released

CBSE Class 10 Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced that the students of class 10 board exams will be evaluated based on internal tests and assessments held throughout the academic year. As per the latest notification released by the board, CBSE Class 10 results are likely to be declared by June 20. CBSE had on April 14 announced to cancel the class 10 board exams due to the pandemic.

The board had earlier announced that the students will be assessed based on an objective criterion developed by CBSE. However, students who are not satisfied with their marks can choose to appear for the class 10 exam that will be held when the condition is conducive for exams. Read on to know how the schools will evaluate the students based on this objective criterion.

CBSE alternative assessment scheme 2021

"The students will be assessed out of maximum 100 marks for each subject. As per the policy of the board, 20 marks are for internal assessment and 80 marks are for year-end board examinations," the notification reads. Due to the cancellation of the board exam, the assessment of 80 marks will be done by schools based on the marks scored by the students in internal tests and exams conducted by schools in the year. The marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in the class 10 board exams.

CBSE has asked schools to form a result committee consisting of a principal and seven teachers for finalizing the results. Five teachers from the school should be from Mathematics, Social Science, Science and two languages, and two teachers from neighbouring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the committee. The majority of schools have already done the internal assessments and uploaded their data on the CBSE portal, the board informed.

“Internal Assessments have already been done by the schools and a majority of schools have uploaded their data on the CBSE portal. All schools have been requested to upload the marks of Internal Assessment latest by 11th June 2021 as earlier. All the schools have been asked to adhere to the timelines for submission of marks of internal assessment for the purpose of compilation and declaration of results tentatively by the third week of June 2021,” the official notice reads.

CBSE Class 10 Result to be declared by June 20

Moreover, the board has warned the schools against indulging in unfair and biased practices for assessment or they will have to face penalty or disaffiliation. For candidates who have not appeared in enough tests through the academic year, the schools will conduct an online or telephonic assessment for them by May 15 and their results should be finalized by May 25. The controller said that the marks will have to be submitted to the CBSE by June 11. The board said that the result will be announced by June 20. "The schools will form eight-member result committees by May 5. The provision for school-wise distribution of marks as well as the finalization of rationale document will happen by May 10," the official statement reads.