CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled: Here's How The CBSE Class 12 Results Will Be Prepared

The CBSE class 12 exam 2021 has been cancelled in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The decision to cancel the class 12 exam was taken after a key meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi. The decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation. All stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students, PM Modi said.

How CBSE class 12 result will be prepared?

The class 10 results will be based on well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. There will be three options to prepare the results of class 12 students. CBSE will devise a 3-point plan for students. Schools will calculate the average marks of the last three internal exams conducted by schools.

Those who want to write the exam later will also get an opportunity when the COVID situation improves. The exam is expected to be held in three-four months. The exam will be in MCQ, essay type question. Duration will be 90 minutes.

3 options given to students

Option 1: CBSE will conduct the exam for those students who want to write the exams. The exam will be held later when the situation is conducive for exams.

Option 2: CBSE to devise an objective method to decide on evaluation. A detailed method of evaluation will be uploaded on the official website of CBSE soon.

Option 3: The average of the last three internal exams will be considered while preparing the results of class 12 students.

What happened in the PM Modi's meeting today

"Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting was over at 7.30 pm.

The Prime Minister chaired a review meeting regarding the Class 12 board exams of CBSE. Officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including State governments. In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that the Class 12th Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12th students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Decision taken in interest of students: PM

The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents, and teachers, which must be put to an end. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. PM said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation. The Prime Minister stressed that the health and safety of our students are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.