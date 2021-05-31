CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Date And Format Likely To Be Announced Tomorrow

CBSE class 12 board exam date: It's the D-Day tomorrow. The union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is likely to announce the CBSE class 12 exam date and format in which the exam will be conducted, on Tuesday, June 1. Lakhs of students have been eagerly waiting for clarity regarding the class 12 exam. CBSE had cancelled the class 10 board exam and postponed the class 12 exam in April due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021: What to expect

A high-level meeting was chaired by union defence minister Rajnath Singh on May 23. The meeting was attended by the education ministers of all the states, the union education minister and other officials. After a five-hour-long meeting, the union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the exam will not be cancelled and will be conducted. Moreover, sources had said that he will announce the exam date and format after receiving proposals and suggestions from CBSE by June 1.

CBSE suggests two options

CBSE had suggested two options for conducting the class 12 exams. The first option is to conduct class 12 exams only for major subjects. Evaluation of minor subjects will be done on the basis of performance in major papers. The exam will be held in designated exam centres. In this case, the CBSE class 12 exam will be held from August 1 to 20 and the CBSE class 12 result will be declared on September 20.

The second option suggested by CBSE is to conduct the class 12 exam for 90 minutes. Students will appear in their own schools. Exam for only major papers will be held. Students will have the option to write for one language and 3 elective papers. For paper 5 and 6, the evaluation will be done on the basis of the performance of major papers. The exam will be held two times- July 15 to August 1 and August 5 to 26. If a student fails to appear for the exam due to COVID-19, he/ she will get another opportunity.

CBSE class 12 exam cancellation plea to be heard in Supreme Court on June 3

The Supreme Court of India will hear the plea filed by 7000 parents seeking cancellation of the CBSE class 12 exam. The court was hearing the matter on Monday. The matter was adjourned to Thursday, June 3 after Attorney General K K Venugopal said that the centre will take the decision about the class 12 exam in a couple of days.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwar said “Let them make the decision. Depending on that, we will see. We will consider this on Thursday when the in-principle decision is placed before us. List on Thursday (June 3) as requested by the attorney general as the competent authority is examining all the aspects of the matter and is likely to take the in-principle decision which will be placed before the court.”