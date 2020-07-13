CBSE Class 12 Results 2020 Declared: Here's How To Check Results Online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 12 results after cancelling the remaining examinations owing to coronavirus pandemic. Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce the declaration of results and congratulated students and parents for making it possible.

Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf.



We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Out: Here's where to check them

The students can access the result at cbseresults.nic.in. They need to enter Roll Number, School Number, Center Number, and Admit Card Id, as per the details given in the Admit Card. The digital mark sheet, passing and migration certificates are also available in DigiLocker which can be downloaded from App Store as well as Google Play.

Students have to enter CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and the last 6 digits of their roll number as security pin to login into DigiLocker. The results have been announced after CBSE told the Supreme Court on June 25 that the exams scheduled from July 1 to July 15 have been cancelled and will only be conducted for Class XII students, who want to appear for it, at a “conducive time”.

Since the exams for Class XII have been kept as “optional”, students can either choose to sit for remaining papers and wait for the final results, or, apply for higher studies on the marks published by schools based on their last three internal assessment scores. The results of the internal assessment have been published by schools along with the board results.

The exams were earlier postponed due to nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak but the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases prompted parents and guardians appeal against exam schedule. The Supreme Court has suggested higher educational institutions to start their new academic session from September so that students wanting to opt for examinations to improve their scores could apply with their new scores.