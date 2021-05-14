Last Updated:

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Update: Class 12th Exam Likely To Be Cancelled, Say Officials

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: As per officials from CBSE and ministry of education, the CBSE Class 12 board exam is likely to be scrapped due to pandemic.

Nandini Verma
CBSE Class 12 board exam

CBSE Class 12  Board Exams Update: Students of Class 12 have been demanding to cancel the CBSE 12th board exams in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. CBSE has already cancelled the class 10 board exams and decided to promote the students on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. CBSE had on April 14 announced to cancel the class 10 exam and postpone class 12 board exams till the situation is conducive for holding exams.

CBSE Class 12 exams expected to be cancelled

With the announcement of the postponement of the class 12 exam, students from all over the country have been requesting the education ministry to cancel the exam altogether as it is risky to hold the exam amid the pandemic. The number of Coronavirus cases in the country is rising since March 2021. 

As per the official statement, the education ministry is reviewing the situation. A senior official in the Ministry of Education has told TOI that the class 12 board exam is likely to be cancelled. "Considering the COVID situation, there is a possibility of scrapping the CBSE Class 12 board exams altogether. CBSE will review the situation and probably would have to work out an alternative assessment scheme for the Class 12 students,” the official told on condition of anonymity.

Decision on CBSE Class 12 Exams to be taken in June

Another senior official of CBSE told TOI that the COVID situation is worsening and it is better to cancel the board exams. However, he said, that the final decision would only be taken in the month of June after the situation is reviewed. "In the current scenario it is unlikely that exams are going to be conducted any time soon," he added.

Now, as the situation is currently under review, students can expect a final decision next month. The decision will be taken after discussing the situation with CBSE and the ministry. Many educationalists are also of view to cancel the Class 12 board exam in order to protect the students from the deadly virus.

What expert says

Dr Shweta Singh, Professor at Loyola University Chicago said, "Testing and Exams, especially critical Board ones must be anyhow rethought post-Covid as they are non-sustainable. Testing can be integrated and broken into smaller exams throughout the year instead. The complications of college admission can be solved with multiple innovations later.

