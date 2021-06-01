CBSE Class 12 Board Exams CANCELLED: Read Full Official Statement Of CBSE Board Exams Here

The uncertainty looming over CBSE Class 12 Board Exams is now over as the Government of India during a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi announced that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams stand cancelled as they cannot be conducted at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is prevailing in India.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled: Read Notification/Press Release

On Tuesday evening, PM Modi chaired a review meeting regarding the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam. Officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including State governments.

The government's press release say, in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class 12 Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 board exam students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

PM said that the COVID situation is a dynamic situation across the country. While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. PM said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

The Prime Minister stressed that the health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

PM said that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students. PM directed officials to ensure that the results are prepared in accordance with well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner.

Referring to the wide consultative process, PM expressed appreciation that a student friendly decision has been reached after consulting all stakeholders from across the length and breadth of India. He also thanked the States for providing feedback on this issue.

It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

Press Release 12th (1) by Republic on Scribd

Earlier on May 21, PM Modi had held a high-level meeting which was attended by various Ministers and officials. Thereafter a meeting under the Chairmanship of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held on May 23 which was attended by the Education Minsters of States. Various options for the conduction of CBSE examinations were discussed in the meeting and feedback obtained from the States and UTs.

Today's meeting which was chaired by PM Modi was attended by Union Ministers of Home, Defence, Finance, Commerce, Information & Broadcasting, Petroleum and Women & Child Development Ministries and Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary & Secretaries of School Education & Higher Education Departments & other officials.

