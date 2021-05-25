CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: Shorter Paper With 1 + 3 Model & Holding Exams Twice On Cards

As students are eagerly waiting for the decision of the Government of India over the future plans for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, reports suggest that the CBSE has proposed a date window for conducting the examination amidst the second wave of COVID-19. The recent development comes after PM Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with officials to deliberate over the future of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. The meeting was called by PM Modi after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' invited 'detailed suggestions' from States on the issue of conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the high-level meeting held on Sunday, states like Maharashtra said that the non-examination route for Class 12 students should be actively examined, on the other hand, Delhi and Kerala governments suggested vaccinating students before the exams. After the high level on Sunday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that there is a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 board exams, and an informed, collaborative decision will be taken by June 1.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Dates Proposal

According to PTI sources, the CBSE has proposed conducting the critical board examination between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. It also proposed two options to conduct the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams- conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled. Sources claimed that the majority of states were in favour of the second option while some wanted a mix of both options. Notably, the CBSE has already cancelled Class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy. The April and May edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains were also postponed.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Format Proposal

The first option proposed was conducting exams at designated centres for 19 major subjects. For minor subjects assessment can be based on performance in major subjects. This can be done if three months of time period is clearly and safely available to the board. August could be a likely month for holding the exams and the whole process is likely to go on till September end, a source told PTI.

Elaborating on the second option, the source said, The exams can be conducted twice by the board depending upon the conducive situation. If a student is not able to appear due to any COVID-related matter, he or she will be provided another opportunity to sit for exams."

The exams will be of 90 minutes duration instead of three hours and will be conducted in same schools where students are enrolled. The questions will be objective and very short answer type. Students will have to appear in one language and three elective subjects, the source added. The tentative timeline for this option is the first phase of exams from July 15 to August 1 and the second phase from August 8-26. Exams are proposed to be conducted on Sundays also, the source said.

Bihar Education Minister Open To Conduct CBSE Class 12 Exams Online

In another major development, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said in an interview with ANI that CBSE board examinations should be conducted as they play a vital role in the students' life. Chaudhary also added that although exams cannot be conducted in the current COVID-19 situation, a tentative date should be announced soon.

Apart from his comments about the board exams being vital in the students' life, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also commented that the option to take online examinations is open. However, taking online examinations has its own set of problems, the main one being the fact that a lot of students from rural or economically backward backgrounds do not have access to stable high-speed internet connections or smartphones.

(Story Inputs: PTI)

(Image Credits: PTI/Representative Image)