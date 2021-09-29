CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 Declared, Read How To Check It

Central Board of Secondary Education, has declared the CBSE class 12 Compartment Result 2021. The CBSE Class 12 Compartment Examination 2021 result has been uploaded on the official website of CBSE which is cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, the CBSE improvement exam for class 12 students was conducted between August 25, 2021 and September 15, 2021. All the students who marked their presence in the exams that were held in August and September 2021 will be able to check CBSE Class 12th results 2021. Candidates can check their result with credentials like their roll number and school number.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021

1. Visit the official website for CBSE results at cbseresults.nic.in.

2. On the website, click on the link that reads, "Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination (Class XII) Results 2021".

3. Candidates can fill in their credentials like school number and roll number to login.

4. After the candidate logs in, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage