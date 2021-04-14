CBSE Class 12 Exam Postponed, Situation To Be Reviewed On June 1, 2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the CBSE class 12 exam for all the students. The decision was taken due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 all over the country. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today to review the issue of examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing pandemic situation in the country. This news comes as a major update for all the students who had been preparing for their CBSE board exam of class 12. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the CBSE class 12 exam postponed news.

CBSE class 12 exam postponed

The decision about the CBSE class 12 exam was taken in a meeting held today. Union Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School, and Higher Education Secretaries, and other top officials attended the meeting. It was decided that the Board Exams for Class XIIth scheduled to be held from May 4th to June 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. The Prime Minister reiterated that the well being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government. He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of, at the same time their academic interests are not harmed. An overview was given on the X and XII board exam to be held from next month.

1. The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

CBSE 2021 news

The pandemic situation in the country is seeing a rapid increase in COVID 19 positive cases in many states, with a few states having been affected more than others. In this situation, schools have been shut down in 11 states. Unlike State Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country.

This decision about the CBSE class 12 exam was taken because of the present situation of the pandemic and school closures and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the students. Apart from the decision of postponing the CBSE class 12 exam, the CBSE board exam for class 10 has been cancelled. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official Twitter handle of Union Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to know about all the latest updates and CBSE 2021 news.

