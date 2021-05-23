CBSE Class 12 Major Subjects: See Full List Of 20 Major Subjects Of CBSE Class 12 Exam

​​​Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has suggested conducting the class 12 board exams only for major subjects. A high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is underway. Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had on Saturday asked the students, parents and other stakeholders to send him their suggestions regarding the CBSE class 12 exams.

CBSE had on Saturday suggested two options for conducting the class 12 exams. The first option was to conduct the class 12 exam for major papers only in the exam centre and reduce the duration of the exam from three hours to 90 minutes. The second option was to conduct the exam for major papers only in their own schools in 90 minutes. However, the final decision will be taken only after discussing it with all important stakeholders and concerned ministers in the meeting. Students can expect a major decision soon.

In the year 2020 as well, CBSE had conducted the class 12 exams only for major papers. However, the results for other subjects were declared on the basis of their performance in main papers and internal assessments. If you are wondering which subjects are considered as main subjects by CBSE, take a look at the list given below.

CBSE Class 12 major subjects: