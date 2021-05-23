Last Updated:

CBSE Class 12 Major Subjects: See Full List Of 20 Major Subjects Of CBSE Class 12 Exam

CBSE Class 12 major subjects: Here's a list of 20 major subjects of the CBSE class 12 exam. CBSE has suggested conducting class 12 exam only for major subjects.

Written By
Nandini Verma
CBSE class 12 exam major subjects

IMAGE: PTI FILE


​​​Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has suggested conducting the class 12 board exams only for major subjects. A high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is underway. Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had on Saturday asked the students, parents and other stakeholders to send him their suggestions regarding the CBSE class 12 exams. 

CBSE had on Saturday suggested two options for conducting the class 12 exams. The first option was to conduct the class 12 exam for major papers only in the exam centre and reduce the duration of the exam from three hours to 90 minutes. The second option was to conduct the exam for major papers only in their own schools in 90 minutes. However, the final decision will be taken only after discussing it with all important stakeholders and concerned ministers in the meeting. Students can expect a major decision soon. 

In the year 2020 as well, CBSE had conducted the class 12 exams only for major papers. However, the results for other subjects were declared on the basis of their performance in main papers and internal assessments. If you are wondering which subjects are considered as main subjects by CBSE, take a look at the list given below.

CBSE Class 12 major subjects: 

  1. Accountancy
  2. Biology
  3. Biotechnology
  4. Business Studies
  5. Chemistry
  6. Computer Science
  7. Economics
  8. Geography
  9. History
  10. Informatics Practices
  11. Mathematics
  12. Applied Mathematics
  13. Physics
  14. Political Science
  15. Psychology
  16. Sociology
  17. Language Paper- 1 - Core
  18. Language Paper-1 - Elective
  19. Language Paper- 2 - Core
  20. Language Paper- 2 - Elective

READ | CBSE Class 12 exam LIVE Updates: Crucial meeting to discuss 12th exam, JEE, NEET underway
READ | Defence Minister to hold high-level meeting to take decision on CBSE class 12 exams
READ | CBSE class 12 exam likely to be held for major subjects only, 'CBSE suggests 2 options'
READ | CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: High level meeting to discuss exam issue tomorrow
READ | CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Teacher files plea in SC against cancellation of class 12 exam
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND