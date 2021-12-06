CBSE Class 12 Math Paper Was "moderate & Lengthy", Check Paper Analysis Here

CBSE Term 1 Exam Math Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Term-1 class 12 board examinations 2021–22 in Mathematics (Standard) and Mathematics (Applied) today, i.e., Monday, December 6, 2021. The examination was conducted in a single shift from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. The question paper carried a total of 50 questions, out of which students were supposed to attempt 40 questions.

The complete analysis of today's mathematics examination is available here. Candidates must note that this analysis is purely based on feedback given by the experts and students. The CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Board Exam Maths Paper was rated lengthy and the difficulty level was "moderate." Check the full analysis below.

CBSE 12th Maths Paper: Section Wise Paper Analysis | Difficulty Level

The question paper contained a total of 50 questions, divided into 4 different sections. A total of 16 out of 20 questions were to be answered in Section-A. In Section B, 16 out of 20 questions were to be answered. Whereas Section-C carried only five questions, out of which 4 questions had to be answered. In the last section, D also carried five questions, out of which four questions were to be answered.

According to the feedback shared by Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida Head, "the difficulty level of the paper was Moderate. Section C took some time, and some students found the paper lengthy. Some of our students used tricks as taught to them and could save time. More questions from "Application of Derivatives in Calculus."

CBSE Class 12 Math Paper Analysis: Marking Scheme & More Details

The examination was conducted on OMR sheets, and the marking scheme was based on the basis of one mark for each question. The questions covered every chapter, including all seven chapters from Book 1 and LPP from Book 2. There were no errors reported in the question paper.

