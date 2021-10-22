CBSE Issues Clarification For Excluding Punjabi From Major Subjects, Check Statement Here

Punjab CM on Thursday, October 21 through a tweet, criticized opposed CBSE's 'bias' On Exclusion Of Punjabi From Main Subjects. In a key development, CBSE spoke on this matter. CBSE highlighted the fact that it has declared the date sheet of the major subjects of Classes X and XII for Term – I Examinations.

CBSE Board said, “It is clarified that the classification of subjects has been done purely on administrative ground for the purpose of conduct of Term – I Examinations based on the number of candidates appearing in the subject and in no way reflects the importance of subjects as Major or Minor. Every subject is equally important from Academic point of view. Punjabi is one of the regional languages being offered. All the regional languages have been put under minor category for the purpose of administrative convenience in relation to the logistics required for the conduct of examinations.”

Exclusion of the course was violative of the 'federal spirit of Constitution: Punjab’s CM

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi on Thursday claimed that the exclusion of the course was violative of the 'federal spirit of Constitution'. He further claims that the Board’s move was 'authoritarian' and explicit a 'bias'. The Minister took CBSE Punjabi language matter to Twitter. He tweeted, "I firmly oppose the CBSE's authoritarian decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects. This is against the federal spirit of the Constitution, violating the right of Punjabi youth to learn their native language. I condemn this biased exclusion of Punjabi." The minister also said that it is 'unfortunate' that the CBSE decided to list Punjabi as a minor subject in the syllabus and datasheet issued for Classes, X and XII. Further, he urged the central organ to reconsider the decision and termed it as a 'conspiracy' to rift students away from their mother tongue.

I firmly oppose the CBSE's authoritarian decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects. This is against the federal spirit of Constitution, violating the right of Punjabi youth to learn their native language. I condemn this biased exclusion of Punjabi. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) October 21, 2021

CBSE scraps down Punjabi as a major subject

The CBSE issued the date sheet for the Term-1 examination of Classes X and XII earlier this week. As per schedule, exams of major subjects will begin from November 30. “The date sheet of minor subjects will be provided to the schools separately,” the board had informed. This had started off a controversy as Punjabi was put on the minor subjects list.

Reacting to the CBSE decision, Manjinder Singh Sirsa that it was a ‘clear reflection’ to keep youth from their roots. “We condemn CBSE’s refusal to keep Punjabi language as a major subject in class X & XII exams in Chd & Punjab. A clear reflection of the plan to keep youth away from their roots. Every state has a right to strengthen its native culture & language & @cbseindia29 cannot take away this right,” Manjinder Sirsa tweeted.