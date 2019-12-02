CBSE Says No To Rote Learning, Will Introduce Changes In Class X, XII Exams From 2019-20

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the CBSE will avoid memorisation and adapt logical reasoning and critical thinking as the priority assessment factor in class 10 and 12 exams. This came as a reply to the questions raised by MPs Keshari Dev Patel and Chirag Paswan.

Nishank was in the news on November 28 when he said CBSE has increased the examination fees of class X and XII fees from Rs. 750 to Rs. 1,200 on no profit, no loss principle.

The new changes involve:

Reduction in the number of questions

Increase in objective type questions

More internal choices will be given

Internal assessment will be introduced

Subjective questions will be avoided

All changes will be applicable from 2020 board exams and onwards. HRD MInister Nishank also said that the Centre does not allot funds to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) state wise. “No funds have been allotted to the KVS separately for development of basic infrastructure,” he wrote to the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing the autonomy of the Indian Institutes of Technology, he replied separately in the Lok Sabha by saying that “IITs are governed by the Institutes of Technology Act 1961. They are given autonomy through the constituted governors, and are allowed to function without intrusion. The government is not considering any proposals to gran further autonomy.”

The IIT Council had suggested getting each student to sign a bond to return the balance of the operational cost after getting a job when Kapil Sibal was HRD minister. The idea was accepted but has not been implemented. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared a draft UGC Regulations, 2019 to regulate fees and prohibit capitation fees in private deemed to be universities, he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)