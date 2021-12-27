CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021 Begins Today; Check How To Verify

Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has requested all schools to process the application for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021 Scheme. The board made this announcement by issuing a notification on the official website. According to the Board's guidelines, CBSE affiliated schools can approve SGC scholarship applications from December 31 to January 25, 2022.

According to the circular issued by CBSE, it read, "From this year, schools are requested to process the applications of their students as per guidelines issued for this scheme. Schools are requested to go through the guidelines of Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2021 available on the CBSE website. "

Students must note that they can apply for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021 from today, December 27, to January 17, 2022. The board also instructed school heads to motivate eligible students to apply for this scheme. Under this scheme, single girl children who have passed class 10 from a CBSE-affiliated school and have secured 60% or more in class 10 are eligible to apply.

Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021: How to verify for the CBSE Scholarship

CBSE has issued step-by-step instructions for the verification of the online form submitted by students to avail of the scholarship. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the certification. Check below.