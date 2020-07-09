CBSE Syllabus Confusion Leads HRD Minister To Clarify False Narrative In Series Of Tweets

The new CBSE syllabus controversy started on July 8 when the CBSE board decided to reduce the syllabus by deleting certain chapters in the wake of COVID-19 situation. The opposition party actually alleged on this change, stating that the chapters on Indian democracy and plurality are deliberately being dripped to propagate a new ideology by the government. However, the board clarified that this decision is only a one-time thing, that will be applied for this academic year and the decisions on the omission of chapters are certainly not restricted to a particular subject, as is suggested by the opposition.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced that it has rationalised the syllabus by 30% for Class 9th to Class 12th for the 2020-2021 session only to make up for the loss due to lockdown in the country and the current pandemic situation. Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also slammed the critics for creating a ‘false narrative’ and stated that the decision was taken in consultation with experts. Read on to know what the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had to clarify regarding the whole situation.

ALSO READ| Kamal Haasan Takes Jibe At CBSE's Removal Of Chapters; Suggests Mein Kampf 'stress-buster'

HRD minister clarifies on the CBSE topic removal issue with a series of tweets

As @cbseindia29 has clarified, schools have been advised to

follow the #NCERT Alternate Academic Calendar, and all the topics mentioned have been covered under the same Academic Calendar. The exclusions are merely a 1-time measure for exams, due to the #COVID19 pandemic. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 9, 2020

The only aim is to relax the stress on students by reducing the syllabus by 30%. This exercise has been carried out following the advice & recommendations of various experts and considering the suggestions received from educationists through our #SyllabusForStudents2020 campaign. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 9, 2020

While it is easy to misconstrue exclusion of 3-4 topics like nationalism, local government, federalism, etc. and build a concocted narrative, a wider perusal of different subjects will show that this exclusion is happening across subjects. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 9, 2020

To give a few examples, the topics excluded in #Economics are Measures of Dispersion, Balance of Payments Deficit, etc, topics excluded in #Physics are Heat Engine & Refrigerator, Heat Transfer, Convection & Radiation among others. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 9, 2020

Similarly, some of the excluded topics in #Maths are Properties of Determinants, Consistency, Inconsistency, and Number of Solutions of System of Linear Equations by Examples and Binomial Probability Distribution. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 9, 2020

In #Biology, portions of Mineral Nutrition, Digestion & Absorption have been excluded. It can be no one’s argument that these topics have also being excluded by malice or some grand design which only partisan minds can decipher. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 9, 2020

It is our humble request: #Education is our sacred duty towards our children. Let us leave politics out of education and make our politics more educated. 🙏 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 9, 2020

ALSO READ| HRD Minister tells Netas Opposing CBSE's Syllabus To 'get Educated'; Exposes Selectiveness

What is the ongoing row over the CBSE syllabus confusion?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE notified the rationalisation of 30 per cent of the syllabus of classes 9 to 12 for the 2020-21 academic session. As the development sparked controversy, the CBSE cleared that the topics have been ‘wrongly mentioned in media as deleted’ and that they ‘have been covered under the alternative academic calendar of NCERT.’ It added that the rationalisation was being "interpreted differently".

For Class 10, Chapters on democracy and diversity, gender, religion and caste, popular struggles and movement and challenges to democracy are among those omitted.

For Class 11, chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, secularism and growth of local governments in India were deleted.

For Class 12, chapters on India's relations with its neighbours - Pakistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the changing nature of India's economic development, social movements in India and demonetisation.

ALSO READ| Delhi DyCM Asks CBSE To Give 'very Strong' Reasons For Dropping Chapters From Curriculum

ALSO READ| Post Row, CBSE Says Revised Syllabus Being 'interpreted Differently'; Clarifies Stand

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock