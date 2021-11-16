CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 For Class 12 Begins Today, Here's How To Fill OMR Sheet

CBSE Board exam 2022: The CBSE Term 1 board examination for intermediate minor papers is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Following the CBSE exam schedule for Class 12 minor exams of Term 1, the Entrepreneurship, Beauty & Wellness examination will be conducted on Tuesday. Students must know that the CBSE term 1 minor exam will be conducted in their respective schools. The last minor exam will be conducted on December 30, 2021.
CBSE Term 1 board exam: Highlights
- For taking the exam, students will be given 90 minutes per subject
- The candidates will also get 20 additional minutes to read the question paper. Earlier the time provided to students was 15 minutes.
- Following the winter timings, the CBSE term 1 exam will begin at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am which was the usual timing
- This time the format of the CBSE term 1 board exam 2022 has been changed. Candidates will have to fill the OMR sheet as the questions will be MCQ-based
Guidelines to fill OMR sheet
- Students will be required to fill in their name, father's name, CBSE term 1 board exam roll number, exam day and date, exam center number and name, subject code and name, and school code and name in the CBSE OMR sheet
- Candidates will only be allowed to use a blue or black ballpoint pen to fill the correct answer in OMR sheet. If any candidate is found using a gel pen or pencil to fill the OMR sheet, action will be taken against them for using unfair means
- On the bottom of the OMR sheet, candidates will have to write "I confirm that all particulars given above are correct."
- Each OMR sheet has space for answering 60 questions and candidates will have to block in their answers
- In the OMR sheet one extra box will be provided for each answer, in case a student darkens the wrong circle in the CBSE term 1 OMR sheet, they can fill in the correct answer ( A, B, C or D) in the box provided ahead of the four circles. CBSE will consider the answers filled in the boxes as the final answer.