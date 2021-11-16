CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 For Class 12 Begins Today, Here's How To Fill OMR Sheet

CBSE Board exam 2022: The CBSE Term 1 board examination for intermediate minor papers is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Following the CBSE exam schedule for Class 12 minor exams of Term 1, the Entrepreneurship, Beauty & Wellness examination will be conducted on Tuesday. Students must know that the CBSE term 1 minor exam will be conducted in their respective schools. The last minor exam will be conducted on December 30, 2021.

CBSE Term 1 board exam: Highlights

For taking the exam, students will be given 90 minutes per subject

The candidates will also get 20 additional minutes to read the question paper. Earlier the time provided to students was 15 minutes.

Following the winter timings, the CBSE term 1 exam will begin at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am which was the usual timing

This time the format of the CBSE term 1 board exam 2022 has been changed. Candidates will have to fill the OMR sheet as the questions will be MCQ-based

Guidelines to fill OMR sheet