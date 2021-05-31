CBSE To Conduct IBM AI Teacher Training For Class XII Teachers, Register Here

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has recently announced its decision to conduct IBM AI teacher training. This teacher training will be done for CBSE class 12th in the current academic session of 2021-2022. The innovative programme is a capacity building programme in Information Technology and Artificial intelligence for the teachers of CBSE Affiliated schools. This move by CBSE will surely add more weightage to a teacher’s qualifications in today's technologically advancing times. Here is a look at everything you need to know about CBSE’s IBM AI teacher training programme.

CBSE's IBM AI teacher training programme

CBSE has collaborated with technology-based organisation IBM. With this step, they aim to teach Class XII instructors in Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology. This IBM AI teacher training will be conducted from June 2 to July 14, 2021. The training of teachers will be done in different batches on the above-mentioned dates. It is free of cost training programme and the teachers will not have to pay any fee while doing the CBSE registration for this programme. The training will be done for three days in each session. There are going to be a total of five batches in the IBM AI teacher training. The module of training will be based on CBSE class 12th curriculum. The online awareness and capacity building programme for classes 9 and 10 teachers are scheduled to be held today on May 31, 2021, at 10 AM. CBSE is known to conduct such activities and teacher training programmes from time to time. The teachers and students of CBSE are advised to keep checking the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE at cbse.gov.in to know about such programmes and their registration.

To register, in the IBM AI teacher training programme click HERE

CBSE News

Earlier, CBSE had asked students, teachers and other staff members to join its Young Warrior Movement. CBSE in its official notification mentioned that student and/or teacher between the ages 10 and 30 years should join this movement, and safeguard themselves, their families, their communities, and the country. They will be eligible for a UNICEF certificate on completion of tasks mentioned in the notification. The notification read as, “Central Board of Secondary Education, together with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, YuWaah-UNICEF and a multi-stakeholder consortium of over 950 partners, are activating the #YoungWarrior movement. #YoungWarrior is a nationwide movement to engage 5 million young people to lead action against COVID-19 and impact 50 Million people.”

