CCL Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 539 Trade Apprentices Posts Ends Today

Image: Pixabay
CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2021: The deadline to apply for CCL Apprenticeship posts ends today, December 5. A total of 539 candidates will be selected for electrician, fitter, Copa, machinist, and other posts. Interested candidates can check the recruitment, important dates and eligibility details here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.org
The selected candidates will be given Rs. 7,000 per month as salary. Candidates must know that applications will only be accepted in online mode. Candidates should make sure to keep the scanned copies of the documents ready before applying. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. Candidates who will be selected will be placed at Ranchi, Jharkhand. The official notification reads that the applications are invited for one year of practical training under Apprentice Act-1961 amended 2017 in different trades. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on their registered email ID and official website to be updated about the recruitment drive.'