CCL Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 539 Trade Apprentices Posts Ends Today

December 5 is the last date to apply for 539 Trade Apprentices posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility, recruitment details here.

CCL Recruitment

CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2021: The deadline to apply for CCL Apprenticeship posts ends today, December 5. A total of 539 candidates will be selected for electrician, fitter, Copa, machinist, and other posts. Interested candidates can check the recruitment, important dates and eligibility details here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.org 

Here is the direct link to check the official recruitment notification

Central Coalfields Limited Recruitment: Important Dates

  • The CCL vacancies have been announced on November 20, 2021
  • The application portal was activated on November 21, 2021
  • The deadline to apply for vacancies ends on December 5, 2021

CCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

  • For Electrician, there are 190 posts
  • For Mechanic repair and maintenance of vehicles, there are 50 posts
  • For Fitter there are 150 posts
  • For COPA there are 20 posts
  • For Machinists, there are 10 posts
  • For Turner, there are 10 posts
  • For Electronics Mechanics there are 10 posts
  • For Plumber, there are 7 posts

CCL Apprentice Vacancy: Eligibility and Age Limit

  • Candidates should have passed the matric exam to be eligible to apply for all the posts except for the Sirdar post. For the Sirdar post, the minimum eligibility is that candidates should have passed the intermediate exams
  • Candidates should also have an ITI certificate in a relevant field

Salary details

The selected candidates will be given Rs. 7,000 per month as salary. Candidates must know that applications will only be accepted in online mode. Candidates should make sure to keep the scanned copies of the documents ready before applying. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. Candidates who will be selected will be placed at Ranchi, Jharkhand. The official notification reads that the applications are invited for one year of practical training under Apprentice Act-1961 amended 2017 in different trades. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on their registered email ID and official website to be updated about the recruitment drive.'

